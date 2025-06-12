X!

Estonia focus country at major showcase festival Czech Music Crossroads

News
Estonia's OOPUS.
Estonia's OOPUS. Source: Kerttu Kruusla
News

From June 19 to 21, Estonia will take center stage as one of two focus countries at the 11th edition of the Czech showcase festival Czech Music Crossroads.

Hosted at the Poklad Cultural House in Ostrava, Czech Music Crossroads (CMC) will feature Estonia and Taiwan as focus countries this year, alongside the four longstanding partner countries of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, according to a press release.

The festival will also shine a spotlight on innovative contributions from Estonian artists, with performances by three bands inspired by traditional Estonian folklore: Kuula Hetke, OOPUS and Sounds and Stories from Ruhnu Island.

A must-attend event for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, this year's festival promises a dynamic and diverse celebration of world music, jazz and alternative genres, with performances by 15 international performers.

CMC will also host a series of talks and panels led by music industry professionals, providing valuable insights into the global music landscape as well as networking and learning opportunities.

On Friday, June 20, the panel "Focused on Taiwan and Estonia" will include Tallinn Music Week (TMW) conference program director Indrek Migur, Music Estonia marketing and communications director Britt Randma and Estonia focus program curator Juliana Voloz.

Voloz said that it was her positive long-term cooperation with Czech promoters and their trust in her work that led to Estonia ending up a focus country of this year's festival.

"My idea was to present Estonian world music artists, who are definitely export-ready, but would need some added international exposure," she noted. "This event could become an accelerator to their international career."

Click here for more info about Czech Music Crossroads and this year's focus on Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Estonia to participate in UN Palestine conference despite US opposition

16:54

Amid shoplifting surge, supermarkets step up use of anti-theft devices

16:28

Lauri Läänemets: Saving the Reform Party, act two

15:49

Tallinn city government punts kindergarten fee cut decision down the road to July

15:26

Estonian PM: Human life has no value for Putin Updated

15:14

Estonian prison guards put to test in real-life scenario training

15:13

Interim CEO: IPO not happening in early 2025 but remains a priority for airBaltic

14:41

Four Estonian track and field athletes qualify for NCAA champs in the US

13:43

Padel court operators thriving as racket sport booms in Estonia

13:08

Estonian basketball coach Rannula's Legia Warsaw beat Lublin away in final series

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.06

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

11.06

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

10.06

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

11.06

Harri Tiido: On the nature of Russian power

10.06

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

11:51

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo