Estonia focus country at major showcase festival Czech Music Crossroads

From June 19 to 21, Estonia will take center stage as one of two focus countries at the 11th edition of the Czech showcase festival Czech Music Crossroads.

Hosted at the Poklad Cultural House in Ostrava, Czech Music Crossroads (CMC) will feature Estonia and Taiwan as focus countries this year, alongside the four longstanding partner countries of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, according to a press release.

The festival will also shine a spotlight on innovative contributions from Estonian artists, with performances by three bands inspired by traditional Estonian folklore: Kuula Hetke, OOPUS and Sounds and Stories from Ruhnu Island.

A must-attend event for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, this year's festival promises a dynamic and diverse celebration of world music, jazz and alternative genres, with performances by 15 international performers.

CMC will also host a series of talks and panels led by music industry professionals, providing valuable insights into the global music landscape as well as networking and learning opportunities.

On Friday, June 20, the panel "Focused on Taiwan and Estonia" will include Tallinn Music Week (TMW) conference program director Indrek Migur, Music Estonia marketing and communications director Britt Randma and Estonia focus program curator Juliana Voloz.

Voloz said that it was her positive long-term cooperation with Czech promoters and their trust in her work that led to Estonia ending up a focus country of this year's festival.

"My idea was to present Estonian world music artists, who are definitely export-ready, but would need some added international exposure," she noted. "This event could become an accelerator to their international career."

Click here for more info about Czech Music Crossroads and this year's focus on Estonia.

