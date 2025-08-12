New Milan jazz festival to showcase Estonian, Finnish acts

Estonian musician and promoter Oleg Pissarenko and Italian businessman Paolo Michelozzi are teaming up to showcase Estonian and Finnish talent at the first Milano Jazz Vibes festival next month.

The festival's inaugural "Nordic Jazz Days" will present two nights of music at the Basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore on September 13 and 14.

The lineup includes renowned Finnish pianist and singer Maja Mannila with her trio and special guest Alessandro Nitti, as well as Estonian jazz legends Villu Veski, Tiit Kalluste and Taavo Remmel.

According to Pissarenko, even with Milan's exceptionally active cultural scene, there is always demand in the Northern Italian city for something new.

"The Italian public has had the privilege of enjoying the very best, and they highly value quality," he noted.

"As a festival organizer, I believe there's more than enough interest in and room for Nordic jazz in one of Europe's undisputed cultural capitals," the Estonian musician continued. "And while our main goal is to bring Estonian and Finnish musicians to and win over Italian audiences, we also hope music lovers from Estonia and Finland will travel with us."

Pissarenko said such a festival wouldn't be possible without strategic support. "We are very grateful to the Estonian-Finnish Cultural Fund, which agreed to support the first Milano Jazz Vibes festival," he added.

Oleg Pissarenko is an Estonian jazz musician, composer and promoter, known for organizing several Estonian jazz festivals including iDeeJazz and Narva-Jõesuu Jazz.

Businessman Paolo Michelozzi, a native of Italy, has long been active in both Estonia and Italy, and considers it important to maintain cultural ties between the two countries.

