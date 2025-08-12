X!

New Milan jazz festival to showcase Estonian, Finnish acts

News
Estonian composer, musician and promoter Oleg Pissarenko.
Estonian composer, musician and promoter Oleg Pissarenko. Source: Jake Farra
News

Estonian musician and promoter Oleg Pissarenko and Italian businessman Paolo Michelozzi are teaming up to showcase Estonian and Finnish talent at the first Milano Jazz Vibes festival next month.

The festival's inaugural "Nordic Jazz Days" will present two nights of music at the Basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore on September 13 and 14.

The lineup includes renowned Finnish pianist and singer Maja Mannila with her trio and special guest Alessandro Nitti, as well as Estonian jazz legends Villu Veski, Tiit Kalluste and Taavo Remmel.

According to Pissarenko, even with Milan's exceptionally active cultural scene, there is always demand in the Northern Italian city for something new.

"The Italian public has had the privilege of enjoying the very best, and they highly value quality," he noted.

"As a festival organizer, I believe there's more than enough interest in and room for Nordic jazz in one of Europe's undisputed cultural capitals," the Estonian musician continued. "And while our main goal is to bring Estonian and Finnish musicians to and win over Italian audiences, we also hope music lovers from Estonia and Finland will travel with us."

Pissarenko said such a festival wouldn't be possible without strategic support. "We are very grateful to the Estonian-Finnish Cultural Fund, which agreed to support the first Milano Jazz Vibes festival," he added.

Oleg Pissarenko is an Estonian jazz musician, composer and promoter, known for organizing several Estonian jazz festivals including iDeeJazz and Narva-Jõesuu Jazz.

Businessman Paolo Michelozzi, a native of Italy, has long been active in both Estonia and Italy, and considers it important to maintain cultural ties between the two countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Animal welfare organization questions samples tested for ASF in Nurme Farm pigs

19:50

Estonia and Japan join forces to build housing for IDPs in Ukraine

19:43

Pop-up restaurants open for 175km Peipsi Food Street festival this weekend

19:30

Ukrainian Independence Day charity concert set for Tartu on August 24

19:04

Gallery: Young Estonian artists explore collaboration in new Kuressaare show

18:41

Interior minister in Narva: No plans to ease border crossing restrictions

18:21

Tarmo Miilits: Narva border queues courtesy of Putin and his war

17:53

New Milan jazz festival to showcase Estonian, Finnish acts

17:17

Minister: Estonia drops reverse auctions for offshore wind

16:51

Resigning health fund chief will not receive severance pay

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

11.08

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

08:41

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

12:52

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

16:35

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket Updated

11:55

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo