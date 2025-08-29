X!

NANANA Jazz Festival returns to Tallinn's Põhjala Factory

Flow Rea.
Flow Rea. Source: Kalev Lilleorg
The NANANA Jazz Festival returns to Tallinn's Põhjala Factory August 29–31 with a three-night lineup of Estonian and international jazz talent.

"We aim to create something both intimate and world-class," said festival artistic director Robert Rebane. "The AnkruSAAL stage is where the audience's presence meets the distinctive creativity of the artists."

Friday features pianist Mathei Florea's trio, Flow Rea, presenting their debut album "Pulse," with performances by Chalice and Sofia Rubina.

Saturday offers two concerts: Norway's Lightning Trio joins forces with double bassist Kertu Aer, followed by the Netherlands' Floris Kappeyne Trio, which has been performing together for more than a decade.

Sunday spotlights Norway's Bliss Quintet, veterans of Moldejazz and Jazzahead festivals, before closing with a performance by the Allan Kaljaste Quartet, debuting new music commissioned specifically for the festival.

The inaugural NANANA Jazz Festival was held at Põhjala Factory last summer.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

