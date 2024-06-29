Jazz festival Nanana comes to Põhjala on June 30

On Sunday (June 30), the International Jazz Festival Nanana comes to Põhjala Factory (Põhjala tehas). Five concerts will be performed in the evening.

The festival will introduce younger Estonian artists as well as lesser-known international musicians.

Mathei Florea New Grounds will intertwine modern jazz with classical music by introducing northern, contemporary jazz to the listeners. Anemoon will present Anna Regina Kalk's and Anett Tamm's new creations. Kirke Karja, Karl-Juhan Laanesaar, and Raimond Mägiesitlevad will play new compositions.

Ella Zirina Trio, in collaboration with Latvian guitarist Ella Zirina, Spanish double bassist Ton Felices, and drummer Eloi Pascual Nague have performed at different concert locations around the Netherlands, including Amsterdam's BIMHUIS. In 2022, they toured with the festival Nigran Jazz in Spain. The trio participated in 2020 at the Expression of Art Award, and in 2021, they gained first place at the Ella Virtual Jazz Club Competition.

Egor Doubay is a professional saxophone player based in Belgium whose international success has taken him to global tours at festivals and jazz clubs. He has also shared the stage with jazz world stars, such as Aaron Parks, Mark Turner, Dick Oatts, Jesse Van Ruller, and Terell Stafford.

Robert Rebane, a multi-instrumentalist, is the lead organizer of the festival.

