Gallery: Film, art and music festival Kikumu begins in Jäneda

On Thursday, July 9, the Kikumu film, art and music festival opened at the Jäneda Training Centre. The first day featured performances by Tõnis Mägi, Villemdrillem and Karl Killing, as well as Nubiyan Twist.

Vaiko Eplik & Eliit launched the festival's first chords on the Park Stage, while inside the Konklaav stage, hip-hop producer Dew8's rock band Püha Põlev Vesi kicked off the indoor program. Right after them, Villemdrillem and Karl Killing performed their joint EP "Kui tln juba magab" (When tln is already asleep) in full length with a live band — for the first time in Jäneda.

After a major piano operation, the Park Stage was entrusted for an hour to Tõnis Mägi, who performed highlights from the last 50 years. In the courtyard, DJs from the Tiks collective kept the mood high on the Mikkeller Stage.

Indoors, Gram-of-Fun together with Daniel Levi closed the opening day's live program. The evening on the Park Stage continued with the nine‑member UK jazz‑afrobeat‑soul ensemble Nubiyan Twist, and on the shore of Allikajärv, South Africa's funk‑hip-hop‑punk band BCUC created a ritualistic atmosphere.

On the second day of Kikumu, performers include Jazzanova with vocalist Wayne Snow, Florian Wahl, Meisterjaan, Booka Shade, Zebra Island and others. The new club Maatriks — built in the former cafeteria — will open, with Club Rats taking over the night. Mutant Disco DJs will take over the Konklaav stage in the late‑night zone.

In addition, seven contemporary art gallery exhibitions are open throughout the labyrinths of the Jäneda Training Centre, and the manor house hosts a film program curated by cinema Sõprus.

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