X!

Gallery: Film, art and music festival Kikumu begins in Jäneda

News
Open gallery
60 photos
News

On Thursday, July 9, the Kikumu film, art and music festival opened at the Jäneda Training Centre. The first day featured performances by Tõnis Mägi, Villemdrillem and Karl Killing, as well as Nubiyan Twist.

Vaiko Eplik & Eliit launched the festival's first chords on the Park Stage, while inside the Konklaav stage, hip-hop producer Dew8's rock band Püha Põlev Vesi kicked off the indoor program. Right after them, Villemdrillem and Karl Killing performed their joint EP "Kui tln juba magab" (When tln is already asleep) in full length with a live band — for the first time in Jäneda.

After a major piano operation, the Park Stage was entrusted for an hour to Tõnis Mägi, who performed highlights from the last 50 years. In the courtyard, DJs from the Tiks collective kept the mood high on the Mikkeller Stage.

Indoors, Gram-of-Fun together with Daniel Levi closed the opening day's live program. The evening on the Park Stage continued with the nine‑member UK jazz‑afrobeat‑soul ensemble Nubiyan Twist, and on the shore of Allikajärv, South Africa's funk‑hip-hop‑punk band BCUC created a ritualistic atmosphere.

On the second day of Kikumu, performers include Jazzanova with vocalist Wayne Snow, Florian Wahl, Meisterjaan, Booka Shade, Zebra Island and others. The new club Maatriks — built in the former cafeteria — will open, with Club Rats taking over the night. Mutant Disco DJs will take over the Konklaav stage in the late‑night zone.

In addition, seven contemporary art gallery exhibitions are open throughout the labyrinths of the Jäneda Training Centre, and the manor house hosts a film program curated by cinema Sõprus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Gallery: Film, art and music festival Kikumu begins in Jäneda

16:49

Medical professionals underestimate parents' role in alleviating newborns' pain

16:30

Climate law update: no obligations for private sector, only for the state

16:10

Obesity rise slows in wealthier nations, Estonia faces growing challenges

16:06

Estonia's Ingrid Neel's Wimbledon run comes to an end in quarterfinals

16:00

Estonia's regulation to hide beneficial owners postponed

14:50

Estonian farmers have been hit hard by rising fertilizer prices

14:04

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

13:38

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

13:38

Exports rise 9 percent in May as trade deficit narrows

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.07

EU opens infringement case against Estonia over work‑conditions directive

11:23

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

09.07

Estonia still not using €220,000 strawberry fraud detection system

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

07.07

Estonia gives Orthodox church 6 months to choose between God and the Kremlin

09.07

Estonia seeks EU funding ban for IOC over Russia decision

08:25

Chancellor: Requiring resident permit applicants to submit bank statements unlawful

08:08

Artificial intelligence used in Estonian shops' video surveillance systems

13:35

Estonian basketballer Kerr Kriisa pleads not guilty in the US

14:04

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo