Gallery: Top US and British acts close out Kikumu festival

US singer-songwriter Panda Bear and Britain's Sonic Boom headlined the final day of the Kikumu film, art and music festival Sunday.

This was the second Kikumu festival, and it ran from last Thursday to Sunday in Jäneda, Lääne-Viru County.

The festival's final day kicked off on the shore of Lake Kalijärv with a six-hour DJ program by the DJs from Tallinn club Uus Laine. The set was opened by London-based soul-jazz singer and songwriter Divine Earth.

The day's sole concert on the Konklaav stage, located inside the Jäneda Training Center, was given by pianist Kirke Karja joined by guitarist Teis Semey (Denmark). Jazz could also be heard later on the Park Stage, where Dutch producer Martyn performed a DJ set.

Sunday evening's headliners were Panda Bear, real name Noah Lennox (U.S.) of Animal Collective and Peter Kember (U.K.), aka Sonic Boom of psychedelic band Spacemen 3, who gave their first concert since the release of their second collaborative album, "A ? of WHEN", at Jäneda.

For the second year in a row, the festival was closed by British radio host and DJ Gilles Peterson, who began his three-hour set with Arvo Pärt's "Mina olen juba suur".

Beyond the music, Sunday also provided the last chance to enjoy the exhibitions installed in the labyrinthine spaces at Jäneda. Artrovert, Art&Tonic, FOKU, Kogo, Temnikova & Kasela, Tütar and Vaal galleries were represented with works by artists including Marta Vaarik, Robin Nõgisto, Johanna Adojaan, Kristi Kongi, Flo Kasearu, Kärt Hammer and Loora Kaubi.

The four-day film program concluded with a screening of director Rasmus Merivoo's dark comedy-horror movie "Kratt".

Over the four days, attendees could also take part in nature hikes around Jäneda, historical tours of the nearby Jäneda Manor, swim in Lake Kalijärv, enjoy the sauna and more. The media experiment "Kes tahab saada presidendiks?" ("Who Wants to Be President?"), coordinated by Levila and Tegevusselts Laevuke, also took place, with its culmination at the Kikumu festival set to feature in an upcoming documentary film.

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