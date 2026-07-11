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Saaremaa's I Land Sound summer festival program announced

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Day 3 of 2025's I Land Sound festival on Saaremaa.
Day 3 of 2025's I Land Sound festival on Saaremaa. Source: Andi Kokk/Ben Raybone/Marlene Leppänen
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The program for this year's I Land Sound festival on Saaremaa has been announced, featuring more than 100 artists.

The program for this year's I Land Sound festival on Saaremaa has been announced, featuring more than 100 artists.

Taking place on Illiku islet off Orissaare, the ninth I Land Sound festival runs from this coming Thursday to the following Sunday, July 19.

International artists appearing this year include British DJ Lee Burridge, French underground duo Miroloja and German DJ Nico Stojan, while Estonian acts and performers include Ajukaja, Dr. PhilGood and Britiimpeerium, among others.

The program is once again being created in cooperation with various local and international music collectives, media outlets and record labels, including Oopus, IDA Radio, Bulta Agency, Different Times, Klap, Lost Favourite Records, Hall, Estonian Funk Embassy, Tjuun In and Uus Laine. Each will add their own vision to the festival by curating programs on different stages.

In addition to the eight stages, visitors can experience a daytime program, while the sauna area will once again feature a sauna tent with six heaters. A vinyl market will be held on Sunday, and the festival grounds will also feature a karaoke bus and various gaming zones.

The theme of the ninth festival is "Play" (Estonian: "Mäng"), inviting visitors to enter a world where the boundaries between everyday life and fantasy become blurred and the entire Illiku site turns into one giant, shared playground for four days.

"Play is much more than entertainment. It is curiosity, the courage to experiment and the ability to forget for a moment how things are 'supposed' to be. This year, we invite people into a world where a completely ordinary moment can turn into a playful adventure. It does not matter whether you are a spectator or a player – what matters is being present and allowing yourself to be surprised," said chief organizer Paap Uspenski.

The official event site is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

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