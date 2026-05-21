Estonian festival drops UK's A Guy Called Gerald over Moscow show plans

Kikumu Festival has canceled a scheduled performance by British electronic pioneer A Guy Called Gerald over a planned appearance in Moscow, organizers said Thursday.

While the artist's website does not currently list any planned tour dates in Russia, festival organizers said the decision was linked to the artist's Moscow plans and did not provide further details, adding that a replacement act would be announced soon.

A Guy Called Gerald is a British producer and musician from the Manchester electronic music scene, best known as an early member of 808 State, including the 1989 hit "Pacific State," as well as for his solo success, including the touchstone 1988 acid house track "Voodoo Ray."

His 1995 album "Black Secret Technology" is widely regarded as a landmark in jungle music.

New Kikumu acts announced

Making their Baltic debut at Kikumu is Swedish indie-electronic trio Peter Bjorn and John, known for the 2006 hit "Young Folks."

Also joining the lineup at the Jäneda festival are Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit, Dutch electronic DJ and producer Martyn, and local acts including Holy Motors, Villemdrillem x Karl Killing, Gram-Of-Fun and Dew8's Püha Põlev Vesi.

Featuring cinema, art and music, the four-day Kikumu Festival takes place in Jäneda from July 9–12.

Tallinn indie record store Biit Me will also relocate to the Lääne-Viru County village for the duration of the festival.

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