Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

Estonia-Russia pedestrian crossings remain open at the Narva 1 border checkpoint.
Estonia-Russia pedestrian crossings remain open at the Narva 1 border checkpoint. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
Estonia has banned Russian rapper Kamazz from entering the country for supporting the aggression in Ukraine, canceling his October 4 concert in Narva.

On Thursday, October 2, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) submitted a proposal to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Culture, prompting an entry ban on Russian citizen Denis Rozyskul, known by his stage name Kamazz.

He was scheduled to perform in Narva on Saturday.

"Since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, our message has been very clear: cultural figures from the aggressor state and individuals who support the aggression have no place in Estonia," Tsahnka said.

This also applies to performing in Estonia, he added, stressing that event organizers must take this into account.

"Inviting supporters of aggression to Estonia is unacceptable," the minister emphasized.

Rozyskul's entry ban took effect on October 2.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

