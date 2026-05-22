Estonia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires on Thursday to deliver a note on an ongoing disinformation campaign targeting Estonia and the other two Baltic states.

Estonia delivers diplomatic note to Russian embassy over airspace disinformation campaign

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in the note that Estonia strongly condemns the Russian Federation's ongoing disinformation campaign directed against Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and demanded that the Russian authorities immediately cease spreading falsehoods, making public threats, and engaging in provocations.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We have repeatedly stressed that Estonia has not allowed its territory or airspace to be used for attacks against targets in Russia. Claims to the contrary are yet another piece of Russian propaganda which is untrue, and they know it," Foreign Minister Tsahkna said.

"A threat against one NATO country is a threat against all of NATO. We have also received a clear and united message from Brussels that our allies stand behind us," Tsahkna went on.

The statement follows Russian claims that all three Baltic states have facilitated Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian infrastructure in regions of the Russian Federation bordering the Baltic states. Russia also warned of repercussions if this continues.

Today, Estonian MFA summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to condemn Russia's ongoing disinformation campaign against Estonia and the Baltic States.



Russia continues to spread false accusations, threats and deliberate provocations.

Let us be absolutely clear: Estonia… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) May 21, 2026

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have denied permitting Ukraine to use their airspaces for strikes on targets in Russia; Estonia has asked Ukraine to improve management over its drone flights after a series of airspace breaches on the borders of the Baltic states in recent months.

Ukraine apologized over an incident earlier this week where a drone, thought to be of Ukrainian origin, strayed into Estonia's airspace and was shot down by a NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission F-16 interceptor jet in Romanian air force service, flying out of Lithuania. Ukraine's defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, apologized over the incident. Ukraine too has stated it has not requested permission from the Baltic states to use their airspaces in the strikes.

The presidents of the three Baltic states on Thursday issued a joint statement strongly condemning border violations by aircraft arriving from Russia and Belarus, as well as Russia's disinformation campaign.

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