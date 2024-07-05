Gallery: Glasperlenspiel Festival gets underway in Tartu

On Thursday, the opening concert of the six-day Glasperlenspiel (Klaaspärlimäng) Festival took place in Tartu's St. John's Church (Jaani kirik), featuring conductor Neeme Järvi, violinist Hans Christian Aavik and the Klaaspärlimäng Sinfonietta. The program included works by Mozart, Haydn and Albinoni.

According to Peeter Vähi, the festival's chief organizer, Neem Järvi himself expressed his desire to be on stage with Aavik for this year's festival.

"Järvi also conducted the opening concert last year. Apparently, he liked the Tartu audience and Jaani kirik so much that he said, 'Peeter, I want to conduct the opening concert next year, too,'" Vähi said.

"It's easy to say who jumps the furthest or runs the fastest when it comes to sportsmen and women, but when it comes to musicians, there is no first, second or third place. But there's nothing you can say about Hans Christian Aavik other than that he's Estonia's top conductor. At least for the moment," Vähi added.

The Glasperlenspiel Festival continues until Tuesday July 9. More information about the program is available here and here.

