Tõnu Kaljuste and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra perform Bach's final work

On May 18, conductor Tõnu Kaljuste, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and soloist Ene Salumäe perform Johann Sebastian Bach's final work, "The Art of Fugue," at House of the Blackheads in Tallinn. Kaljuste promises an unprecedented polyphonic listening experience.

"The Art of Fugue," BWV 1080, is an unfinished musical work by Johann Sebastian Bach, written in the last decade of his life. "I don't know if students of composition, musicology, strings or keyboards have Bach's "The Art of Fugue" on their syllabus, but for me, it was a dream come true to understand and experience this work," Kaljuste said.

"I don't know how it is said in musicology that 'musicologists have an opinion...', but my approach to Bach's work has been through practice. I've performed all of Bach with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. It was a very interesting and memorable journey," he said.

Before this concert Kaljuste performed Bach's masses, passions, motets, orchestral suites, cantatas, and piano music. "The connections between all these works give a glimpse of Bach's essence. In addition to faith, algebra, symbols, texts, dances, and various emotions, we witness the unique quality of a composer who creates compositions that can be interpreted in a million different ways," the conductor said.

Bach's "The Art of Fugue" is performed as part of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's Bach series. The artistic director of the series is Tõnu Kaljuste.

The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra is the only permanent string orchestra in Estonia and was founded in 1993. The orchestra has attracted attention with its artistically comprehensive programs, stylistically sensitive performance and high quality interpretations. In 2014, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra was featured on Arvo Pärt's recording of Adam's Lament, for which conductor Tõnu Kaljuste was awarded a Grammy.

