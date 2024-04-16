Minister quizzes City of Tallinn on House of the Blackheads use

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev has asked the City of Tallinn for clarification on the use of an iconic building in Tallinn's Old Town.

The minister recently addressed a letter to the city government asking whether the part-return of ownership of the House of the Brotherhood of Black Heads (Mustpeade maja) might hinder the City of Tallinn's ability to organize cultural events there.

Võrklaev wrote: "Since a considerable amount of time has passed since the last decisions got made, the circumstances may have changed. Therefore, we once again request the City of Tallinn to provide its stance on whether and why the House of the Brotherhood of Blackheads is necessary for organizing cultural activities."

Võrklaev also queried the necessity of cultural activities taking place at the House of the Brotherhood of Blackheads continuing at that site, on Pikk tänav, specifically, or whether these activities could potentially be relocated.

Võrklaev also requested clarification on the significance of the building as a cultural object and its historical background as a cultural institution, how frequently the building gets used as a cultural venue, and whether the city intends to continue using the House of the Brotherhood of Blackheads under the cultural object designation.

As current custodian of the property, the City of Tallinn in turn has been waiting for the government to resolve this issue. Minister Võrklaev's letter noted above is a preliminary act in getting that governmental decision.

Over a decade ago, a court invalidated the government's decision to return the property to an organization called the Brotherhood of the Blackheads.

The government was meant to review that decision on restitution, but has yet to do so.

The House of the Brotherhood of Blackheads is located on Pikk 24-26 and Pühavaimu 9, in the Old Town.

It contains function rooms used for concert activities by the Tallinn Philharmonic and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, as well as visiting ensembles, while its ornate door (see cover image) is a well-known external feature.

The Brotherhood of Blackheads originated as a military organization in the late middle ages and was founded by foreign merchants. It was officially registered in Hamburg, Germany, after being banned during the Soviet occupation of Estonia. Though its social aspects came to the fore as time went on, the organization reportedly maintains its own Estonian Defense League districts (Malev) in Tallinn and Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!