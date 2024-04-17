President Karis: Germany a major driver in support for Ukraine

The significance of Germany's role in support for Ukraine is reflected in the fact that it is the biggest contributor to that country, so far as Europe goes, President Alar Karis said on Tuesday.

"Germany is one of the driving forces in Europe and a hugely important partner to us in many different areas," the head of state said.

"We have to find ways of getting it increasingly involved in cooperation with the countries in the Baltic Sea region, since in a world in crisis, we all need one another even more than before," he added, via a press release.

President Karis made his remarks during an official three-day visit to Berlin which he is on this week.

He met with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier (pictured) on Tuesday, where European security and relations between Estonia and Germany, with a focus on the economic, defense, cultural and digital fields, were all on the table, along with support for Ukraine.

A digital round table organized by GovTech Campus Deutschland, at which Estonian entrepreneurs showcased digital state solutions at the event, took place Tuesday evening.

Estonia's digital know-how is also to be on display at a European School of Management and Technology seminar entitled "Estonia's digital strategies."

President Karis is also on the opening panel at the Humboldt Forum, organized by the Berghof Foundation, where international efforts needed to find solutions to conflicts and maintain peace are to be discussed.

The head of state will also be giving the opening address at a meeting of cultural figures from Estonia and Germany.

"Often it is high-level visits such as this one which help to open doors for creative individuals and companies that would otherwise remain closed to them," President Karis noted.

He is also attending a concert by Estonian folk-rock act Curly Strings, on tour in Germany.

The business delegation accompanying the head of state on the visit includes representatives of the companies ADM Interactive, birkle IT Estonia, CGI Eesti, Cybernetica, CybExer Technologies, Datel, FOB Solutions, Guardtime, Net Group, Nortal and Proekspert, while the cultural delegation includes representatives of the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper), the Estonian National Museum (ERM and the Arvo Pärt Center, among several others.

President Karis will be returning to Estonia on Thursday evening.

--

