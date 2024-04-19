ERR in Brussels: Some European countries still feel war has nothing to do with them

European Council meeting hall in Brussels.
European Council meeting hall in Brussels. Source: ERR
The European Council meeting that ended Thursday affirmed that Ukraine's air defense and ammunition shortages need to be resolved post haste. But Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that some states still feel the war does not concern them.

The final document of the Council meeting suggests that top European politicians understand Ukraine's need for anti-aircraft missile systems and member states will try and help.

"We don't need all these words. We need military equipment. They need more military equipment. We had a good discussion. The members understand, especially those that have relevant capabilities, that it is important to contribute more air defense systems and munitions," Council President Charles Michal said.

Unfortunately, this is the same message the Council has sent many times before, without much in terms of real world change. Heads of countries close to Ukraine are frustrated but tried again on Wednesday to convince their colleagues that any idle Patriot or IRIS-T air defense systems should be shipped to Ukraine.

"We talked to those who have such systems, who could donate them, while the decision of whether to do it is up to them. NATO rules now allow moving to Ukraine air defenses that were previously set up elsewhere. So I hope things will start moving," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

It is no secret that air defense systems could come from Mediterranean states where they are currently protecting empty skies. While the heads of these countries sympathize with Ukraine, it is not enough to motivate them to take action.

"It's because the war is far away and feels like it has nothing to do with them. It is difficult for them to explain to their people why help Ukraine. We tried to explain why it also concerns states that lie far from the war," Kallas said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

