MP cycling from Tallinn to Kyiv in support of Ukraine

A Reform Party MP is soon to embark on a 1,700km bike ride from Tallinn to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with the aim of raising funds to aid that country in defending itself against Russian aggression, daily Postimees reports .

Reform's Kristo Enn Vaga said: "In cooperation with the government, we are trying to find new ways every day to help Ukraine win this war."

"However, I felt that maybe there is something more I could do personally," the MP added, via a press release.

Vaga, 27, is going into the project with his eyes wide open, since he is a former pro cyclist who has represented the Estonian national team at several international competitions, raced for two years in France for an amateur club and was the Baltic Amateur Champion just last year.

Funds raised from the ride, which starts at Vabaduse väljak at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 26, will help to purchase 4x4 vehicles and drones that are vital for Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war.

The route will take Vaga via Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

