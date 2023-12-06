Survey shows cyclists in Tallinn almost doubled in last year

A recent study has shown that the number of cyclists in Estonian capital Tallinn has almost doubled in the last year.

According to the results of this year's Tallinn Bike Census, the number of cyclists counted at some of the city's main intersections has almost doubled compared to a year before.

The survey results show that the number of cyclists in Tallinn has slightly more than doubled over the last two years. This year in particular saw a big increase in cyclists.

"Extensive repairs to city center streets and the restriction of car traffic during the census period probably contributed slightly to the increased bicycle use in 2023. At the same time, cycling has not just increased proportionally in the areas affected by those road works, but has risen across the board. To some extent, the result was probably influenced by the ideal cycling weather on the days the 2023 survey was conducted," the study's authors said.

The study showed that at some intersections, the ratio of bikes to cars had increased to 10 percent, or in other words, there is one cyclist for every ten cars. At the intersection of Tehnika tänav and Väike-Ameerika tänav, 181 cyclists and 1,674 cars were counted.

At the intersection of Vana-Kalamaja, Kopli and Reisijate tänav, there were as many as 411 cyclists to 1,015 cars.

At none of the points where counting took place were there fewer cyclists than during the survey two years ago. The highest numbers of cyclists were found on Vana-Kalamaja tänav and at the intersection of Reisijate and Kopli during the evening rush hour, with the authors of the survey believing that a wider cycle lane is definitely needed on Reisijate tänav as a result.

The area with the biggest increase in cyclists compared to the two previous years was the Toompuiestee and Kaarli puiestee intersection (247 percent). The authors of the study said that the main reason for this is the wide cycle lanes created on Toompuiestee.

--

