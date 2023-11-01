Tallinn sets zero traffic deaths goal in new mobility plan

A goal to reduce the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents has been set by Tallinn in its 2035 mobility lan. The city also plans to lower speed limits and introduce electric transport

Tallinn City Government submitted a draft version of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan to the City Council this week.

The goal by 2035 is to achieve "a balanced distribution of modes of transport, accessible mobility infrastructure, and a safe environment for transportation in the Tallinn region", the city said in a press release.

The plan says the city will make mobility infrastructure – streets, public transport, bike lanes, health trails, squares, and parks – "attractive" to encourage people to use them.

Speed limits will be reduced to 30km in residential areas, the city center, and other areas.

Tallinn plans to increase the share of "environmentally friendly" public transport and develop the necessary infrastructure.

One goal is to make the capital's public transport fossil-fuel-free by 2035. Gas and diesel buses will be phased out over the next decade and will be replaced by electric buses. There will be more trams, trolleybuses and trains which will also run more frequently.

Zero-emission zones, which are planned to be implemented in certain areas, are also being developed.

Additionally, the city wants a network of 300 kilometers of cycle paths. Currently, the total is less than 100 km.

A reduction in accidents in Tallinn will be the main indicator of a "safe mobility landscape". The number of accidents and traffic damage is already decreasing, the city said.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said one of the core objectives of the Mobility Plan is to create a safe environment for transportation.

"In Tallinn, no one should lose their life in traffic, which is why the Vision Zero strategy which means no traffic fatalities is of utmost importance. It ensures safer and better traffic conditions for the residents," he said, in a statement.

"Additionally, a safe environment encourages eco-friendly modes of transportation, such as walking and cycling, helping to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the city," he added.

This initiative aligns with the broader objectives set out in the city's development strategy, "Tallinn 2035".

The Mobility Plan supports the long-term goal of achieving a climate-neutral vision by 2050.

The Tallinn Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan must now be approved by the City Council.

The draft can be viewed on Tallinn's website.

