Tallinn to keep resident parking discounts

News
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Parking discounts for Tallinn residents will remain in place for the foreseeable future, the city government decided this week.

Tallinn discussed the measure on Thursday after the recent adoption of a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan which aims to reduce vehicles in the capital. 

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said as people's incomes have risen in recent years, so has the number of cars in the city.

"It's clear that the parking rules currently in force in Tallinn need to be modernized, and the number of cars in the city needs to be reduced. However, we must be realistic: cars will not completely disappear from the city," he said.

"The current discount for residents in the paid parking zone is €10 per month. This is clearly a very small amount, which may change in the future. However, I assure you that the local resident parking discount will not disappear. If anyone should have priority in street parking, it's primarily the local residents," Svet added. 

The 2035 new mobility plan encourages residents to use public transportation, bicycles, and walking.

New parking infrastructure will be developed and will be tailored to each district.

"One possible solution could be the construction of parking garages which is only feasible in cooperation with the private sector. The city itself lacks the funds for this," the deputy mayor said.

Tallinn plans to create short-term parking spots for public services where it is practical and possible.

These spaces will be primarily for postal, courier, and taxi services, as well as for short-term rental vehicles. Creating stopping places will also help alleviate the problem of parking and stopping on sidewalks, Tallinn believes.

The Mobility Plan supports the long-term goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the council says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Ministry wants to reduce scope of real estate portal searches by name

16:59

Climate ministry backs down on proposal to restrict access to public information

16:26

EDF: Russia continuing its meat grinder tactics around Avdiivka

16:18

Europe's most powerful battery park to be built in Estonia

15:53

Estonia sends four buses to Ukraine to help prepare for winter

15:25

Frontex: We can offer assistance to Finland, Estonia if needed

15:00

Tallinn to keep resident parking discounts

14:22

Estonia to compete in Junior Eurovision for first time this November

14:06

Estonia confirmed to host 2025 offshore yachting world championship

13:42

Former Eesti 200 MP not declared suspect in Slava Ukraini case, six months in

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

PPA ready to close Estonia's border crossings if 'migration pressure' rises Updated

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

16.11

Minister: Russia let Somali citizens cross border without Schengen entry rights Updated

15.11

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

15.11

PPA: Estonia has a plan for mass illegal migration from Russia

16.11

Finland to close four border crossing points with Russia night before Saturday Updated

11:05

No overnight attempts to illegally cross Estonian border from Russia at Narva

15.11

Highway section construction errors could cost Estonia €8 million

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: