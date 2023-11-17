Tallinn to keep resident parking discounts

Parking discounts for Tallinn residents will remain in place for the foreseeable future, the city government decided this week.

Tallinn discussed the measure on Thursday after the recent adoption of a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan which aims to reduce vehicles in the capital.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said as people's incomes have risen in recent years, so has the number of cars in the city.

"It's clear that the parking rules currently in force in Tallinn need to be modernized, and the number of cars in the city needs to be reduced. However, we must be realistic: cars will not completely disappear from the city," he said.

"The current discount for residents in the paid parking zone is €10 per month. This is clearly a very small amount, which may change in the future. However, I assure you that the local resident parking discount will not disappear. If anyone should have priority in street parking, it's primarily the local residents," Svet added.

The 2035 new mobility plan encourages residents to use public transportation, bicycles, and walking.

New parking infrastructure will be developed and will be tailored to each district.

"One possible solution could be the construction of parking garages which is only feasible in cooperation with the private sector. The city itself lacks the funds for this," the deputy mayor said.

Tallinn plans to create short-term parking spots for public services where it is practical and possible.

These spaces will be primarily for postal, courier, and taxi services, as well as for short-term rental vehicles. Creating stopping places will also help alleviate the problem of parking and stopping on sidewalks, Tallinn believes.

The Mobility Plan supports the long-term goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the council says.

