Pärnu receives €12 million to build new cycle paths

News
Bikes.
Bikes. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

The City of Pärnu will create almost 10 kilometers of new bike lanes costing €17 million. More than half of the paths will be completed by next summer.

When all the cycle lanes are completed it will be possible to ride a bike from the city, over the new bridge, and to the beach. Almost seven kilometers will be built by summer 2025.

The city's new bicycle strategy envisages that by 2030, approximately 20 percent of residents could travel by bicycle. The figure is currently 7 percent.

Deputy Mayor of Pärnu Irina Talviste said the city needs a core network of cycle lanes to encourage more people to ride their bikes. This means creating separate paths for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

There are currently 10 kilometers of bike lanes in the city that are also shared with pedestrians.

"There are no separate cycle lanes in Pärnu, so you cannot actually ride a bicycle separately in traffic today, you'll be lumped in with a pedestrian anyway and the speeds are so different," said cyclist Romet Mägar, and a member of the "Pärnu rattarikkaks" bike enthusiast Facebook group.

By 2030, the city council wants to build 30 kilometers of separate bicycle paths.

"The cycling strategy envisages that cyclists will move with cars because they are in traffic, which means that we will still need to put cycle paths on the road in the future, both as a support and core network," Talviste said.

In the middle of May, Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) signed a directive allocating almost €14 million to the city of Tartu and €12 million to Pärnu for the construction of bicycle paths under the sustainable urban mobility program.

Pärnu is putting €5 million towards the project and an additional €3 million in the coming years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Spring rabies vaccination campaign ends

13:53

Pärnu receives €12 million to build new cycle paths

12:10

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

11:43

Tsikhanouskaya film screening to mark Belarusian political prisoners day

10:17

EDF chief: Misleading to blame tax rises on increased defense spending

09:12

Gallery: Tallinn Day celebrated in the capital on Saturday

08:48

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

08:17

Sunday brings showers, storms

18.05

Tõnu Kaljuste and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra perform Bach's final work

18.05

Kallas at Lennart Meri Conference: We must not fall into the trap of fears

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

18.05

Kallas at Lennart Meri Conference: We must not fall into the trap of fears

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

18.05

Estonian party ratings 2018-2024

12:10

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

18.05

Elron tests Starlink satellite data on passenger trains

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo