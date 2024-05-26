Estonians take top three at the Tartu Cycling Rally

Mihkel Räim clinched victory in the 126 km main race at the 43rd Tartu Cycling Rally (Tartu Rattaralli), making a decisive breakaway just a few hundred meters before the finish.

Räim finished the main race with a time of 2:39:28, narrowly beating Alo Jakin (+0:02) and Lauri Tamm (+0:03) at the finish line. Lithuanian Rokas Kmieliauskas crossed the line in fourth place (+0:06), followed by Oliver Mätik in fifth (+0:12).

Among the Estonians, Karl-Arnold Vendelin (+0:13), Siim Kiskonen (+0:19), and Karl Patrick Lauk (+0:39) also made it to the top ten, finishing in 7th, 9th and 10th places respectively.

In the women's category, Elisabeth Ebras emerged victorious, securing 16th place overall (+2:05). Lithuanian Akvile Gedraityte and Polish rider Tamara Szalinska rounded out the podium.

The full results are available here.

The 126 km main race route for this year's Tartu Rattaralli headed south from Tartu to Elva and then to Otepää. The main distance of the Tartu Rattaralli is also part of the international UCI Gran Fondo World Series. As always, both professional and amateur cyclists competed together in the event.

