President to Riigikogu board: Important Estonia goes on sticking to rule of law

From left, deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi, President Alar Karis, Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar, and deputy speaker Jüri Ratas.
From left, deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi, President Alar Karis, Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar, and deputy speaker Jüri Ratas. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
President Alar Karis has called for the Board of the Riigikogu, headed by the President of the Riigikogu, more commonly known as the speaker, to manage more effectively parliament's work, after a year in which filibustering and obstruction tactics had become a new norm.

The president said this week: "The Riigikogu board, as with the entire Riigikogu, has gone through a difficult and fiery parliamentary year, which unfortunately affected the credibility of the legislature in society."

"I hope that the Riigikogu board can manage the legislature's activities and its self-organization in the right way, even during strong political oppositions, so that work does not stop or significantly stall," he went on.

President Karis made his remarks following a meeting with the newly elected Board of the Riigikogu, which is unchanged in its composition, namely: Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), and his two deputy speakers, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Isamaa).

"The strength of Estonian parliamentary democracy is demonstrated by the fact that we have managed to adhere to the principles of the rule of law even in the face of external security threats. It is very important that this continues in the future," the head of state continued.

"A heightened sense of crisis must make us vigilant, but it should not lead to hasty or panic-driven decisions, driven by day-to-day politics, which only seemingly increase our security," he added, noting that the Riigikogu is that place where society can make decisions that are well-considered and withstand critical scrutiny.

"This can only be achieved if the parliament fulfills its role and does not relinquish its right to determine the fundamental bases of state life, even in extraordinary circumstances," the president went on.

President described the meeting has having been a "trustful and open conversation," with the discussions including upcoming legislation on the Riigikogu's agenda which will be both complex in its processing and wide-ranging in its impact on people.

The president also agreed with concerns expressed by the Riigikogu board that Russian aggression against Ukraine has sown fear of war to Estonia, and that amplifying this fear only adds to societal uncertainty.

Instead, "we should not feel fear but show our readiness, which can deter and prevent, because the more visibly and better we are prepared, we together with our allies, the more likely is a lasting peace," he added.

Speaker Hussar and deputy speakers Kivimägi and Ratas were returned after a vote by secret ballot at the Riigikogu on Thursday morning. The Board of the Riigikogu term lasts for one year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

