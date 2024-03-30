President Karis in Cyprus: 20 years in the EU has strengthened both countries

Twenty years' membership of the European Union has not only strengthened Estonia but also brought it closer to other countries in the bloc, including Cyprus, which also joined in 2004, President Alar Karis noted this week.

Speaking at the University of Cyprus earlier this week, President Karis said: "Estonia and Cyprus joined the EU at the same time."

"Those 20 years of membership have made us strong and brought us much closer together. We have cooperated with and supported each other in a variety of undertakings, and we have seen our decisiveness and unity drive us forward. Each instance of enlargement has made the EU bigger and stronger, too," the head of state continued.

"We Europeans may be different in some ways, but that is also what brings us together. That is Europe's objective. That, in a word, is Europe."

The head of state remarked that as countries at the crossroads of cultures and civilizations, Estonia and Cyprus know that a rules-based international order serves as an insurance policy for small nations.

"In that regard, Estonia's cooperation with Cyprus to promote peace and stability in Europe and beyond will continue," he assured his audience.

On security, President Karis said: "We are seeing a world riven by tensions, conflicts and wars."

"A war is raging on European soil, one which was sparked by Russian aggression towards Ukraine. We are all affected by it in one way or another," he continued, also noting the present situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A stand must be taken against any and every attempt to undermine international order, he added. "The past and present of both our countries enable us to appreciate the importance of the principles of sovereignty, independence and respect for human rights," President Karis said.

"We must remain united and resolute in our observance of democratic principles and international law," the Estonian head of state went on.

The president also referenced Estonia's famed digitalization and unicorn firms, as well as higher education, as the basis for a better future.

"That is why I call on all countries to contribute to the rebuilding of Ukrainian science and to help the research centers and universities there, as well as the scientists, professors and lecturers still working in these places as rockets rain down on them, and their colleagues who were forced to flee the country," the president continued.

"By providing our support and launching cooperation projects, we can help the Ukrainian education and research community not merely to survive, but to maintain its high level or, where needed, to return it to its former glory," Karis added.

A recent UNESCO report puts the cost of restoring public research infrastructure in Ukraine at an estimated US$1.26 billion, the president noted.

President Karis also highlighted a need to reform the UN Security Council (UNSC). "We must all play our part to achieve this," he said. "The abuse of veto rights is paralyzing the work of the council far too often," Karis added, referring to Russia holding a permanent seat on the UNSC.

The president was also due on Thursday to meet the UN Special Representative and Head of the Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Colin Stewart and to visit the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, whose objective is to recover, identify and return to their families the remains of those who went missing during the internecine strife on the island 50 years ago.

He was also due to tour the Cyprus Center for Land Open Seas and Port Security, which primarily trains experts from countries in the region on how to guard their borders, detect contraband, identify biological and nuclear weapons and deal with port and maritime security.

--

