Watch: Baltic foreign ministers discuss European Security

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania discussed Russia's full-scale invasion, support for Ukraine, sanctions, and European security at the Hudson Institute during a visit to Washington DC this week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Krišjanis Karinš, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in the public event.

The discussion occurred to mark the Baltic states' 20th anniversary in NATO, but it also took place on the 75th anniversary of the USSR's deportations which saw 90,000 people sent to Siberia in 1949 from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Tsahkna said without NATO membership, it is likely the three men would not be sitting in Washington today as foreign ministers of free countries.

"And this is [the] truth," he said. "Because in that case, we would have been neutral, the grey zone, a green-light for Putin /.../ We still remember what it feels like to have no freedom. All our families have those stories."

He said NATO is the only security guarantee in the region, and Ukraine belongs in the alliance. "We are all sure that Article 5 will work, NATO is strong," Tsahkna said, adding the Baltics are ready to act if Russia is not deterred.

"We are not afraid, I see the fear a long way away from our borders, but not in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland," he said.

Landsbergis said NATO's collective defense clause, Article 5, is one of the reasons the Baltics have been able to rebuild as it has given investors confidence. Other European countries also helped them rebuild their economies and infrastructure.

He said supporting Ukraine is a priority for the Baltic states, given where they started from in the 1990s.

"In 30 years, we have witnessed a magical, tremendous transformation of our countries," the foreign minister said. "And that is why we feel so strongly about it, that we want it to be defended.

"I joke about it – but it's not really a joke – we all have two independence days throughout the year. In our case, it's February and March, and in both cases it's from Russia. And, honest to God, I don't want a third one. We're fine, really. It's ok just with two. And we've rebuilt so much, we've transformed so much, it would be not just heartbreaking, but it would be a historical mistake to think that it could be lost again," Landsbergis told the audience.

The minister said if Russia wins, it may turn its attention to Georgia, Moldova, or even NATO.

"Russia is fighting an actual war right now, building up its army, and expecting us to be politically unprepared. Not militarily, but politically," the Lithuanian minister said.

President Vladimir Putin will be in power for at least the next six years. "That's a signal to us, don't expect change," Karinš said, adding NATO needs to figure out how to contain the country for the next 20 years.

"NATO's strength is to maintain peace, and that peace has been maintained because of the very real understanding that if you touch any part of NATO, then hell breaks lose – on you," he said.

The Kremlin needs to understand that NATO has the political will to defend itself, Karinš told the audience.

Watch the discussion below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!