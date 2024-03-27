Estonia 13th up in Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final

News
Estonia will be represented by 5MIINUST x Puuluup at this year's Eurovision.
Estonia will be represented by 5MIINUST x Puuluup at this year's Eurovision. Source: Gea Kumpel
News

The performance order at this year's Eurovision Song Contest semifinals was published Tuesday. Estonia, represented by 5miinust x Puuluup, is set to perform thirteenth in the second heat in Malmö, Sweden, on May 9.

In a new change to proceedings, six countries which already have automatic qualification, ie. the "big five" of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K., plus the host nation, are appearing in the semi-final lineup to perform.

The second semi-final full order of appearance is as follows, by country, artist and song (the "big five" nations plus Sweden are not numbered):

1. Malta, Sarah Bonnici – "Loop."

2. Albania, Besa – "Titan."

3. Greece, Marina Satti – "Zari."

4. Switzerland, Nemo – "The Code."

5. Czech Republic, Aiko – "Pedestal."

France, Slimane – "Mon amour."

6. Austria, Kaleen – "We Will Rave."

7. Denmark, Saba – "Sand."

8. Armenia, Ladaniva – "Jako."

9. Latvia, Dons – "Hollow."

Spain, Nebulossa – "Zorra."

10. San Marino, Megara – "11:11."

11. Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze – "Firefighter."

12. Belgium, Mustii – "Before The Party's Over."

13. Estonia, 5miinust x Puuluup – "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."

Italy, Angelina Mango – "La Noia."

14. Israel, Eden Golan – "Hurricane."

15. Norway, Gåte – "Ulveham."

16. Netherlands, Joost Klein – "Europapa."

The first semi-final takes place on May 7 and features 15 entries.

The grand final in Malmö is on Saturday, May 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Andrew Whyte

Source: eurovision.tv

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:38

EKRE's Helle-Moonika Helme to join Tallinn City Council

20:12

Tallinn coalition negotiations start date still unknown

19:44

Flights between Tartu, Helsinki begin on March 31

19:16

Watch: Baltic foreign ministers discuss European Security

18:46

Estonia's purchasing power slipped in 2023

18:46

Defense forces to receive modern night vision equipment

18:21

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

18:18

Estonia 13th up in Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final

17:39

Tanel Talve quits SDE to run as European elections independent candidate

17:10

Art museum: We know almost nothing about Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

watch: jupiter

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo