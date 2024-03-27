Estonia 13th up in Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final

The performance order at this year's Eurovision Song Contest semifinals was published Tuesday. Estonia, represented by 5miinust x Puuluup, is set to perform thirteenth in the second heat in Malmö, Sweden, on May 9.

In a new change to proceedings, six countries which already have automatic qualification, ie. the "big five" of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K., plus the host nation, are appearing in the semi-final lineup to perform.

The second semi-final full order of appearance is as follows, by country, artist and song (the "big five" nations plus Sweden are not numbered):

1. Malta, Sarah Bonnici – "Loop." 2. Albania, Besa – "Titan." 3. Greece, Marina Satti – "Zari." 4. Switzerland, Nemo – "The Code." 5. Czech Republic, Aiko – "Pedestal." France, Slimane – "Mon amour." 6. Austria, Kaleen – "We Will Rave." 7. Denmark, Saba – "Sand." 8. Armenia, Ladaniva – "Jako." 9. Latvia, Dons – "Hollow." Spain, Nebulossa – "Zorra." 10. San Marino, Megara – "11:11." 11. Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze – "Firefighter." 12. Belgium, Mustii – "Before The Party's Over." 13. Estonia, 5miinust x Puuluup – "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi." Italy, Angelina Mango – "La Noia." 14. Israel, Eden Golan – "Hurricane." 15. Norway, Gåte – "Ulveham." 16. Netherlands, Joost Klein – "Europapa."

The first semi-final takes place on May 7 and features 15 entries.

The grand final in Malmö is on Saturday, May 11.

