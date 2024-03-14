This year's Võnge Festival to be held at Tallinn Open Air Museum

This summer, the Võnge Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary at the Estonian Open Air Museum. Among the artists performing this year are Estonia's 2024 Eurovision representatives 5MIINUST and Puuluup, along with Night Tapes, and French synth-pop artist Lewis OfMan.

According to the festival organizers, the Open Air Museum is a perfect venue as it brings together elements of the past and the future. This will also be the first time that the museum has hosted a full music festival.

"We are really excited that the first-ever festival at the Estonian Open Air Museum is Võnge," said Evelin Värk, development director of the Estonian Open Air Museum Foundation.

On Wednesday, the first group of artists due to perform were also announced. In addition to Eesti Laul 2024 winners Puuluup and 5MIINUST, there will also be performances from Iiris Vesik's band Night Tapes, indie rockers from Paide, Ans Andur, local R&B singer Maria Kallastu, and rapper Kirot.

The lineup also includes The Boondocks, Lonitseera and Silver Sepp.

When it comes to international artists, U.K.-U.S. duo Kaleida will be performing, as will Parisian multi-instrumentalist Lewis OfMan, on the back of releasing his second full-length album "Cristal Medium Blue" earlier this year.

On both Friday and Saturday, the museum and festival gates will open at 2 p.m., with the party continuing until after midnight. In addition to the music, the festival also includes a full program of food, art, and culture.

All the usual buildings and exhibits at the Tallinn Open Air Museum will also remain open for festivalgoers.

The 2024 Võnge Festival takes place on July 12 and 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!