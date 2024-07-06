Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Puuluup

Ahead of this year's Võnge Festival, which takes place in Tallinn on July 12-13, Raadio 2 invited three of the artists involved to perform live in the studio. Second to perform were Puuluup.

Puuluup, who represented Estonia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Mälmo, played an acoustic version of their "Metsvint."

"At Võnge we'll be performing with 5MIINUST. So, there will be a lot more going on in this song," Puuluup's Marko Veisson explained. Puuluup and 5MIINUST. will take to the stage at the Võnge Festival on Saturday, July 13.