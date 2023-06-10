LSM lists summer festivals taking place across all three Baltic states

News
Latvia's 'Positivus' festival.
Latvia's 'Positivus' festival. Source: Press materials
News

The three months of high summer, June, July and August, see an explosion of activity in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, not least with the sheer number and variety of festivals taking place.

Since Latvia is sandwiched between the other two Baltic nations, Estonia to the North and Lithuania to the South, it is perhaps the best location of all, and near enough for festivals to be attended there, even if traveling from Tallinn.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM has put together an extensive list of upcoming summer festivals, of which the following is but a snippet.

Estonia

Latvia

  • June 10: "R&B Blues Festival" in Ropaži, Latvia, featuring Latvian, Polish, and Danish acts.
  • July 5-July 8: Rīgas Ritmi annual improvisation, jazz and global music festival in Rīga, featuring artists from Cuba, Mozambique, Switzerland, Spain, France, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania.
  • July 14-July 15: Positivus festival in Rīga, Lucavsala, headlined by Sam Smith.

Lithuania

  • June 22 -June 24: Klaipeda Jazz Festival promises artists from the U.S., Israel, the U.K., Ukraine, plus local acts.

The full program is available via LSM's English-language page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:05

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

18:02

Gallery: Urmas Reinsalu elected new Isamaa leader Updated

17:54

Outgoing Isamaa leader: Coalition parties are in SALK's pocket

17:26

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

17:03

Martin Helme returned as EKRE chair

16:57

Gallery: BFM student filmmakers awards 2023

16:23

LSM lists summer festivals taking place across all three Baltic states

16:08

Summer in Estonia will bring the inevitable mosquitoes

15:58

Fatality after Viljandi Hospital patient falls from window

15:50

Estonian commerce chamber struggles to find long-serving chief's successor

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

09.06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday Updated

09.06

Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

09.06

Estonia amends 10-year defense plan to sharply increase ammunition stocks

09.06

Forest fire warning issued across Estonia

09.06

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: