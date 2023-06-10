LSM lists summer festivals taking place across all three Baltic states

The three months of high summer, June, July and August, see an explosion of activity in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, not least with the sheer number and variety of festivals taking place.

Since Latvia is sandwiched between the other two Baltic nations, Estonia to the North and Lithuania to the South, it is perhaps the best location of all, and near enough for festivals to be attended there, even if traveling from Tallinn.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM has put together an extensive list of upcoming summer festivals, of which the following is but a snippet.

Estonia

June 16 -June 17 : "Flex Fest" in Krulli Kvartal, Tallinn, with artists related to urban and hip-hop music.

: "Flex Fest" in Krulli Kvartal, Tallinn, with artists related to urban and hip-hop music. July 6-July 8: Võnge Festival, Pruntova.

Võnge Festival, Pruntova. July 27 -July 30: Viljandi Folk Music Festival marks its 30th anniversary this year with international folk music artists.

Viljandi Folk Music Festival marks its 30th anniversary this year with international folk music artists. July 28-July 29: Punk and Rock Festival Estonia, Tartu.

Latvia

June 10: "R&B Blues Festival" in Ropaži, Latvia, featuring Latvian, Polish, and Danish acts.

"R&B Blues Festival" in Ropaži, Latvia, featuring Latvian, Polish, and Danish acts. July 5-July 8: Rīgas Ritmi annual improvisation, jazz and global music festival in Rīga, featuring artists from Cuba, Mozambique, Switzerland, Spain, France, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania.

Rīgas Ritmi annual improvisation, jazz and global music festival in Rīga, featuring artists from Cuba, Mozambique, Switzerland, Spain, France, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania. July 14-July 15: Positivus festival in Rīga, Lucavsala, headlined by Sam Smith.

Lithuania

June 22 -June 24: Klaipeda Jazz Festival promises artists from the U.S., Israel, the U.K., Ukraine, plus local acts.

The full program is available via LSM's English-language page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!