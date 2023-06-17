Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

Scorpions arrive in Tallinn, Friday, June 16, 2023.
German rockers Scorpions arrived in Estonia on Friday, ahead of their concert at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

The Scorpions are performing this evening, Saturday, one of the dates on their "Rock Believer World Tour 2023."

As befits an act of their stature, the band arrived by private jet, each member escorted to the hotel individually, via fleet of luxury Mercedes.

Formed in 1965, the band has seen plenty of personnel changes over that lengthy period of time, though guitarist Rudolf Schenker has remained a constant throughout.

Scorpions' support act on Saturday evening will be this year's Eurovision entry from Estonia, Alika Milova.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

