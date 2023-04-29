Estonia's Eurovision contestant Alika to perform at Scorpions show in June

On Saturday June 17, legendary German rock band Scorpions are set to perform at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak). The Tallinn show will see a special guest appearance from local star Alika, who is also Estonia's representative at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Alika said that performing on the same stage as Scorpions will be a great honor. "Scorpions is my childhood band," she said. "As my dad is a huge fan of rock music, Scorpions were one of our favorites that we listened to on CDs, in the car and everywhere."

Scorpions have been performing live for almost 60 years, influencing a wide range of rock and metal bands on the way. The band has produced 19 albums starting with their 1972 debut record "Lonesome Crow," selling nearly 120 million copies worldwide.

Their biggest hit "Wind of Change," was released in 1990 on the album "Crazy World."

Alika will represent Estonia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with the song "Bridges." She earned her place at Eurovision after winning this year's Estonian singing contest "Eesti Laul." Alika is set to appear in the second Eurovision semi-final on May 11, where she will be aiming to make it through to the grand final two days later.

Tickets for Scorpions' live show in Tallinn are available on Piletilevi.

