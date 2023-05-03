Gallery: Alika in rehearsal ahead of Eurovision semi-finals

Alika Milova, Estonia's entry into Eurovision 2023, has already started rehearsing ahead of next week's semi-finals in Liverpool, England.

Alika – who performs under her first name alone – flew to the U.K. at the start of the week, ahead of her semi-final heat, which takes place on May 11.

Liverpool is hosting this year's grand final instead of 2022 winner Ukraine. The U.K. came second last year.

The semi-final heats take place on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11; as noted Alika competes in the second of these, and will be the fourth act to appear in the line-up, performing the number "Bridges", which presumably refers to inter-personal relationships rather than in the literal sense of the engineering structure.

The grand final, comprising all those entrants who make it through the semi-finals or who have automatically qualified, is to be held on Saturday, May 13.

Ukraine as holders and the U.K. as hosts are automatically in the final, as are the other "big five" nations, ie. the countries that pick up most of the tab – namely Germany, France, Italy and Spain (the U.K. is the fifth).

The remainder must qualify, with 31 teams doing so across the two semi-final heats, chasing 20 spots in the grand final.

