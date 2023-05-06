Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Alika Milova says she is more nervous about the impending results next week, rather than by her performance itself.

Alika arrived in Liverpool, England earlier this week ahead of the second semi-final heat on Thursday, May 11, when she will be competing, with her song "Bridges".

The stage at the M&S Bank Arena, hosting this years finals, was on a bigger scale than she was used to, making her first rehearsal more awe-inspiring than the follow up. "I couldn't concentrate on the performance in the normal way; instead I looked all around, as everything there is so immense," Alika told "Ringvaade's" Marko Reikop.

"Of course, waiting for the result will be nerve-wracking," she added. "But I personally will give it my all."

She also said that the competitiveness itself is less obvious than in other events, though she appreciated down-time in Liverpool, where she said the schedule was not overly stressful.

"The evenings are usually always free, meaning there is also time to just lie in bed," she continued.

Alika said she had met some of her fellow competitors, and become good friends with some of them. "The guys from San Marino are the ones I'm closest to - they're great fun and great to talk to."

If Alika progresses through the semi-final next Thursday, she will be performing at the grand final a week today, Saturday, May 13.

The U.K., runner up at last year's final, is hosting the event in lieu of the 2022 winner, Ukraine.

The original "Ringvaade" slot from Liverpool is here.