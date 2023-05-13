ERR to cover Eurovision Song Contest grand final live on Saturday night

Saturday evening is Eurovision Song Contest night, and ERR's television channels are bringing all the highs and lows on the night, not the least to see how Estonia's entry this year, Alika, fares.

ERR's flagship channel ETV broadcasts live from Liverpool from 10.00 p.m. Saturday, Estonian time, with space in the schedule through to past 2.00 a.m. on the Sunday, by which time the winner should be known. ERR's Estonian news front page will also carry the live-link.

The coverage can be watched for free from inside Estonia.

Russian-language channel ETV+ will simultaneously carry the live broadcast.

Estonia is represented this year by Alika Milova, who performs simply under her first-name, and who co-wrote the song, "Bridges."

Alika was picked at Eesti Laul, Estonia's domestic competition to find its annual Eurovision hopeful, back in February, and made it through a highly competitive semi-final second heat, which saw even Ireland fail to qualify.

Sweden and Finland are currently the bookies' favorites.

The U.K. as runner-up last year is hosting this year's final, in lieu of Ukraine, who won in 2022.

Former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan is the fitting choice to read out Estonia's scores as awarded to other competing nations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!