Alika through to Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

Alika performing 'Bridges' at the Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final heat, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
news

Estonia's entry into the Eurovision Song Contest this year, Alika, is through to the grand final in Liverpool, England on Saturday after amassing enough votes for her semi-final performance Thursday evening.

Alika Milova was picked to represent Estonia in the semi-finals after winning the Eesti Laul contest earlier this year, with her song "Bridges," and took part in the second heat in Liverpool.

Also through from that round are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia, who will join Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland, who all qualified from the first semi-final heat on Tuesday.

Last year's winners Ukraine, hosts the U.K. and the remainder of the "big five" countries, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, automatically qualify for Saturday's final, which will be broadcast by ETV.

Alika's semi-final performance of "Bridges," which she co-wrote with Wouter Hardy, can be viewed below, along with a gallery of Thursday evening's events.

The grand final takes place Saturday evening, May 13.

Alika through to Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

