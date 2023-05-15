Gallery: Alika greeted by dinosaurs and balloons on return to Estonia

Alika arrives in Estonia on May 14, 2023.
Alika arrives in Estonia on May 14, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's Eurovision entrant Alika was greeted by dinosaurs and balloons when she returned to Estonia.

The singer, who won 8th place in the competition in Liverpool this weekend, arrived at Tallinn Airport on Sunday.

Alika said she was very happy with the result of her song "Bridges".

"I'm incredibly glad that people listened. People listened to me. People voted. That means a lot to me!" she said.

She said Finland's entry, Käärijä, who narrowly came second after Sweden's Loreen, had been her favorite. Alika said she could sense the crowd had felt the same way.

"Sweden's Loreen is still such a legendary winner, already winning twice. She's the kind of person Eurovision suits. But personally, I've always liked Finland the best," she told interviewer Anu Välba.

Editor: Helen Wright

