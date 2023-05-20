Gallery: Måneskin play Tallinn's Unibet Arena
Italian band Måneskin, 2021 Eurovision winners, played Tallinn Friday evening.
Part of the "Loud Kids" World Tour, Friday's show was the last date and the band played the Unibet Arena in Tallinn, a day after having performed in Riga.
The concert had been postponed from March 2022, as a result of the pandemic.
Formed in 2016, Måneskin, "moonlight" in Danish – one of the band members claims Danish descent, won Eurovision in 2021 after having been based in London 2019-2020. As well as being Eurovision winners, their appeal has spread to the U.K. charts too, where they have had two top 10 hits, the first Italian band to have done so.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merit Maarits