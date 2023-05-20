Gallery: Måneskin play Tallinn's Unibet Arena

Part of the "Loud Kids" World Tour, Friday's show was the last date and the band played the Unibet Arena in Tallinn, a day after having performed in Riga.

The concert had been postponed from March 2022, as a result of the pandemic.

Formed in 2016, Måneskin, "moonlight" in Danish – one of the band members claims Danish descent, won Eurovision in 2021 after having been based in London 2019-2020. As well as being Eurovision winners, their appeal has spread to the U.K. charts too, where they have had two top 10 hits, the first Italian band to have done so.

--

