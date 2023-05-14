Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

Estonia placed a respectable eighth in Saturday night's Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Liverpool, England, thanks to Alika's song "Bridges."

By jury vote alone, Alika, full name Alika Milova, finished even higher, in fifth position, and she also took maximum points from the jury in neighboring Latvia.

Loreen won the event for Sweden, with the song "Tattoo", with 583 points from combined jury and televoting tallies, 57 points ahead of Finland which placed second – replicating the top two positions as quoted as bookies' favorites in the run up to the final.

Loreen is now a two-time winner, having already taken that title back in 2012, while Sweden's win at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest finals ties the country with Ireland for most all time wins, at seven, starting with ABBA in 1974.

The Estonian jury, comprising Tambet Mumma (chair), a producer, singers Liis Lemsalu and Dagmar Oja, Raadio 2 presenter Bert Järvet and producer Gevin Niglas, awarded Sweden maximum points, and put Finland's entry, Käärijä, second-highest.

Former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan announced the jury's verdict on the night.

2018's winners Israel came in third place, Italy, who won two years ago in 2021, fourth, Norway fifth and last year's victors, Ukraine, finished in in sixth place. Only one other country, Belgium, finished ahead of Estonia. Lithuania placed 11th, Latvia had not qualified, while hosts the U.K., and one of the other big five, Germany, brought up the rear.

ERR's Menu portal published a gallery of the night's events below, while the whole event can be re-watched here.

