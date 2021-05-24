Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Måneskin performing "Zitti E Buoni" Source: EBU / ANDRES PUTTING
Culture

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2021's winning song "Zitti E Buoni" interpreted to Estonian sign language.

The winner of Eurovision 2021 was Italy with the song "Zitti e buoni", performed by Måneskin.

This was Italy's third victory in the contest, following their wins in 1964 and 1990, and making them only the second member of the "Big Five" to win the contest since Germany in 2010.

Estonia's representative Uku Suviste, competing with the song "The Lucky One" failed to get through to the grand final. Uku himself said that despite this, he enjoyed the Eurovision experience a lot.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:22

31 scooter accidents registered so far this year, 32 injured

15:59

Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

15:36

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Nicole from Singapore

15:13

Over 30,000 people registered for vaccinations over weekend

14:55

Baltic presidents demand Minsk release arrested journalist

14:49

Former minister to leave casino business

14:21

Popularity of disc golf has caused a shortage of courses

13:54

Government's austerity demands causing confusion and frustration

13:37

Liimets: No decision made on Estonia's future 17+1 participation

13:27

Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

13:09

Statistics: Estonians have started to consume more domestic meat

12:44

Estonia to summon Belarusian ambassador due to plane incident

12:35

airBaltic bypassing Belarusian airspace

12:18

Foresight Center: Estonian car use doubled over past 20 years

11:47

Court hands long jail sentence to man who caused deadly Laagna tee crash

11:43

Reform Party unveils Tallinn City Council local election program

11:21

National Library to temporarily move to former Danske Bank building

10:53

First cruise ships to dock in Estonia in July

10:36

Health Board: 77 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

10:27

Shortage of vaccine doses in Tallinn causing inter-county vaccine tourism

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: