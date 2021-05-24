Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

The winner of Eurovision 2021 was Italy with the song "Zitti e buoni", performed by Måneskin.

This was Italy's third victory in the contest, following their wins in 1964 and 1990, and making them only the second member of the "Big Five" to win the contest since Germany in 2010.

Estonia's representative Uku Suviste, competing with the song "The Lucky One" failed to get through to the grand final. Uku himself said that despite this, he enjoyed the Eurovision experience a lot.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!