Gallery: Uku Suviste wins Eesti Laul again

Singer Uku Suviste will have another crack at the Eurovision Song Contest after being awarded first place in the Eesti Laul 2021 competition. Suviste had been Estonia's entry last year, but the grand finals were canceled due to the pandemic.

Eesti Laul is the annual competition which decides who will be representing Estonia at the main Eurovision semi-finals and, if the song gets through, the grand final as well.

The 12 shortlisted for Saturday's final, held at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn and broadcast live by ETV, were whittled down to three on the basis of both a public vote and a jury decision; Suviste's song "The Lucky One" was joined by "Time", by Sissi, and "Magus melanhoolia" ("Sweet melancholia") by Jüri Pootsman.

The broadcast, hosted by comedian Tõnis Niinemets and singer and actor Grete Kuld carried live broadcasts of all 12 songs, except one; rap duo Redel had to remain in quarantine after one of the pair tested positive for COVID-19, meaning their performance was a re-airing of the semi-final entry from a couple of weeks ago.

The jury was made up of a panel of international experts.

Musical and comedy interludes peppered the show, while the finalists, in ranked order, ended up as follows:

Uku Suviste "The Lucky One". Sissi "Time". Jüri Pootsmann "Magus melanhoolia". Koit Toome "We Could Have Been Beautiful". Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto "Wingman". Kadri Voorand "Energy". Suured Tüdrukud "Heaven's Not That Far Tonight". Karl Killing "Kiss Me". Redel "Tartu". Hans Nayna "One By One". Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova "Ma olen siin". Egert Milder "Free Again".

The Eurovision semi-finals are scheduled for May 18 and 20, with the grand final due on May 22. The host ciy is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after that country won the last finals to be held, in 2019.

The winning entry is in the video below.

