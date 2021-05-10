Gallery: Uku Suviste's first Eurovision rehearsal

On Monday morning, singer Uku Suviste took the stage in Rotterdam for a rehearsal to prepare for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

"The rehearsal went well. We had many ideas and plans about what to do on stage, but we did not know what to expect until now. I was glad to see that many of the solutions worked very well," Suviste said after his rehearsal.

The Eurovision semi-finals are scheduled for May 18 and 20, with the grand final due on May 22. The host ciy is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after that country won the last finals to be held, in 2019.

Estonia was placed into the second semi-final on May 20 and is scheduled to perform in the first half of the show.

Suviste gets another crack at the song contest after being awarded first place in the Eesti Laul competition in two consecutive years. Since Eurovision was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, Suviste could not participate last year.

Uku Suviste - The Lucky One:

