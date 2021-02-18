Six finalists to be revealed in first Eesti Laul semi-finals

Eesti Laul's first semi-final will feature a special concert with 12 contestants and guest artists which starts at 7.30 p.m on Thursday. The party can be seen on ETV, ETV+ channel in Russian, on Radio 2 and ERR portal.

The first semi-final will create a top-level concert for the audience where the artists will give their all in their vocal performances and stage show. "The rehearsals have gone well and we are waiting for the live show to take place in the evening," Eesti Laul's main producer Tomi Rahula said.

In addition to the 12 contestants, Beebilõust and Elina Born will perform with the rapper Villemdrillem. A surprise performance can be expected from the show hosts Tõnis Niinemets and Grete Kuld.

Rahula said that the audience will not be able to see the show from the concert hall, but the contest can be seen on different ERR platforms. "We are bringing local music and an exciting contest to everyone's home!"

Six artists will make it to the finals where the representative for the Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen on March 6. The finalists will be revealed as a result of the jury and the public voting, the phone voting will be opened at the beginning of the live broadcast. The 11-member jury consists of recognized musicians and music experts including Kristjan Järvi, Anett Kulbin who finished third last year.

Artists competing in the first semi-final with voting numbers:

1. Tanja: "Best Night Ever": 9007001

2. Hans Nayna: "One By One": 9007002

3. Wiiralt: "Tuuled": 9007003

4. Kea: "Hypnotized": 9007004

5. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto: "Wingman": 9007005

6. Karl Killing: "Kiss Me": 9007006

7. Nika Marula: "Calm Down": 9007007

8. Egert Milder: "Free Again": 9007008

9. Tuuli Rand: "Üks öö": 9007009

10. Koit Toome: "We Could Have Been Beautiful": 9007010

11. Kristin Kalnapenk: "Find A Way": 9007011

12. Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova: "Ma olen siin": 9007012

The price for one call is €1.60, when using the number 13013, it is possible to vote through SMS.

