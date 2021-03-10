Eurovision fans: Uku Suviste deserved second chance but won't win

University of Tartu web magazine Peegel contacted dozens of Eurovision fans around the world. Even though the fans had their own favorites, Uku Suviste's victory at last weekend's Eesti Laul contest was predictable enough, they said.

Stuart from Canada thought that all other artists were in Uku's shadow.

Marissa from Argentina thought that even though Uku's song wasn't her favorite, he could have made it to the Eurovision without the need for a competition. Uku Suviste also won last year's Eesti Laul, but couldn't in the end represent Estonia at the semi-finals and, if successful, the finals, after the events were canceled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A common thread among some fans was that Uku's song had somehow already been heard. Amiel from England said that Uku's voice is unique, while the part before the chorus was engaging. "At the same time, at one point the song was too predictable: You know what's going to happen next. The song should be made more catchy". Giorgi from Greece also thought the chorus was the weak part of the song: "It's just a little boring," he said.

Fans are not predicting overall success for Uku's song

Uku is performing in the second semi-final in the Netherlands in May. All songs taking part there are familiar as of today. Fans think that Estonia will do better than the previous year's (i.e. 2019) entry (when X finished X - ed.). However, Uku's chances of victory in Rotterdam are still not that great, according to the fans, who say it is borderline to unlikely that the singer, spoken highly of in the past by no less a figure than Bulgarian-Russian impressario Philipp Kirkorov, will make it to the grand final. This all depends on how other countries get on and whether Uku can surprise audiences with anything to gain their support. Votes as always will be cast by all participating countries on the usual "nul points" and upwards scale.

Fans have their own ideas for changes Uku could make in his performance, too. Luke from England recommends adding a dramatic rhythm to emphasize the emotionality of the song. The Misija Eurowizija (Latvia) team said that the performance is monotone, and visually unattractive, but that this could be fixed. At the same time, Arsen from Russia said that there are a lot of dance numbers in the second semi-final, which is one reason why Estonia might stand out from the pack with a simple stage show.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Uku Suviste will perform on May 20, in the semi-final, with the final taking place a few days later regardless of whether he makes it or not.

Uku saw off 23 other entries, including a duet from veteran crooner Ivo Linna and his son, Robert, in Eesti Laul's semi-finals and final.

