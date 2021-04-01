Estonia Explained: 'Is this a singing nation?'

Feature
Feature

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Episode Two looks at the curious phenomenon of Estonia as a singing nation.

If you've ever heard anything at all about Estonian history, the chances are you will have heard of the Singing Revolution. If you've taken part in a discussion about Estonian culture, there's an equally high likelihood that someone local will have made the statement about Estonians being a singing nation.

That being said, once you will have had any living experience in Estonia, you may have noticed that there isn't really as much singing going on as you might have expected. So is this really a singing nation?

Click on the link above to listen.

Part one is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

