EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: What makes a city smart?

Estonia will present a series of presentations at the EXPO Dubai 2020 this month which have also been turned into podcasts. The second episode focuses on smart city solutions.

A short answer might be that a smart city enhances quality of life; a smart city harnesses information and communication technology to be more efficient; a smart city succeeds in reducing costs and in a smart city sustainable development is not just a goal, it is reality.

Tartu University Associate Professor Siiri Silm and Tallinn University of Technology senior researcher Ralf-Martin Soe join Maarja Merivoo-Parro in a conversation about novel research in Estonia pertaining to making cities smarter.

Ralf-Martin Soe's team has kickstarted a modern take on "A Tale of Two Cities'' by creating digital twins of the Estonian capital Tallinn and the Finnish capital Helsinki. They also tackle the issue of integrating digital markets. Siiri Silm uses human geography to study people in their natural habitat and observe patterns in culture, communication and economy.

They share the goal of making city environments sustainable and function in a way that inspires people to make good and useful decisions for themselves and for the communities they belong to. Even though the projects discussed started locally, their implications have the potential to bring about change globally.

Speakers will make their presentations and discuss how smart city solutions can improve people´s quality of life in EXPO 2020 Dubai Estonian pavilion on the 15th of December 2021. Research in Estonia, Ministry of Education and Research together with Estonian universities are presenting there top research in four fields - education, personalized medicine, smart city and circular economy.

The podcasts are hosted by journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and created in collaboration with Research in Estonia and Estonian universities.

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events in the world, taking place every five years and lasting six months. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

