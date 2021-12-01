EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Estonia's personalized medicine

Estonian pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai.
Estonian pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. Source: expo2020.ee
Estonia will present a series of presentations at the EXPO Dubai 2020 this month which have also been turned into podcasts. The second episode focuses on personalized medicine.

The podcasts are hosted by journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and created in collaboration with Research in Estonia and Estonian universities.

Information about episode two is as follows:

Personalized medicine is about fine-tuning medical decisions, interventions and treatment to the needs of an individual patient based on information about their genes. Estonia has been punching above its weight in this area for a while now. 

While most biobanks choose to focus on rare diseases, in Estonia the small population enables scientists to include research on common chronic diseases which affect a greater portion of the population. Genetics are widely used in risk prediction and prevention.

Another promising venue in need of attention lies in the realm of mental health where the efficacy of the medication is often very low. Doctors prescribe medicine on a trial and error basis and the outcomes vary from patient to patient. By including genetic information in the process, patients can get the help they need sooner.

Maarja Merivoo-Parro hosts Tartu University Estonian Genome Center Research Professor Lili Milani and Head of the Estonian Biobank Professor Andres Metspalu in a discussion about the cutting edge research they do in personalized medicine. 

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events in the world, taking place every five years and lasting six months. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

You can listen to the first podcast about innovation in education here.

ERR News did not participate in the creation of this podcast.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

