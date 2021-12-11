EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Estonia's circular economy

Estonia will present a series of presentations at the EXPO Dubai 2020 this month which have also been turned into podcasts. The last episode focuses on Estonia's circular economy.

The podcasts are hosted by journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and created in collaboration with Research in Estonia and Estonian universities.

Information about episode four is as follows:

In a linear economy people use natural resources like water or timber and turn them into products. When the products are no longer needed, they are thrown away and become waste.

The point of a circular economy is to avoid creating waste and instead design production and consumption in a manner where everything is always being reused, repaired or recycled.

This way of thinking has come to the fore lately because of several large global challenges that the world is facing, however, it's not a new concept per se, because not so long ago, that was how things were done at least in agriculture here in Estonia. Professor Endla Reintam from Estonian University of Life Sciences shares details about lessons the world could learn from the long-gone rural way of life in Estonia.

In addition to being smart and responsible about the natural resources that are already in use, the long-term strategy of Estonia is to promote blue biotechnology in an effort to search and find new opportunities in our home sea — the Baltic Sea.

Tallinn University postdoctoral researcher Renu Geetha Bai is part of a team at the forefront of these developments and brings out the subfields of blue biotechnology that have the most potential here and now.

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events in the world, taking place every five years and lasting six months. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

You can also listen to other three podcasts in the series: Innovation in education; Personalized medicine; and What makes a city smart?

ERR News did not participate in the creation of this podcast.

