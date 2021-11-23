EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

Estonia will present a series of presentations at the EXPO Dubai 2020 next month about education, personalized medicine, the smart city and the circular economy. Discussions on the same themes have been created as podcasts ahead of that event. The first of these, which can be listened to below, looks at innovation in education.

The podcasts are hosted by journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and created in collaboration with Research in Estonia and Estonian universities.

Information about episode one is as follows:

Education is a curious phenomenon. On the one hand, it seems to have always existed, on the other hand, it regularly seems to be brand new. The pandemic has put immense pressure on education to go digital with old programs carrying new weight and technological hurdles bringing about didactic challenges.

Maarja Merivoo-Parro hosts Professor Henry-David Varema from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, Professor Äli Leijen and Professor Margus Pedaste from Tartu University and Professor Kairit Tammets from Tallinn University in a discussion about the keys E-Stonia holds to unlocking a new era in education.

Topics range far and wide but boil down to the simple guidelines that technology should not crowd out the teacher but amplify the teacher's role. In order for that to happen teachers need to feel empowered and have a sense of agency in carving the path for each individual class as well as for carrying their discipline within the educational system as a whole in order to stay engaged and committed.

One way to make sure all of this has the potential to happen is getting to the bottom of what learners are actually comfortable with and what they lack. And for that, there is a new one-stop tool.

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events in the world, taking place every five years and lasting six months. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

