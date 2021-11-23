EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

News
Maarja Merivoo-Parro.
Maarja Merivoo-Parro. Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel
News

Estonia will present a series of presentations at the EXPO Dubai 2020 next month about education, personalized medicine, the smart city and the circular economy. Discussions on the same themes have been created as podcasts ahead of that event. The first of these, which can be listened to below, looks at innovation in education.

The podcasts are hosted by journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and created in collaboration with Research in Estonia and Estonian universities.

Information about episode one is as follows:

Education is a curious phenomenon. On the one hand, it seems to have always existed, on the other hand, it regularly seems to be brand new. The pandemic has put immense pressure on education to go digital with old programs carrying new weight and technological hurdles bringing about didactic challenges.

Maarja Merivoo-Parro hosts Professor Henry-David Varema from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, Professor Äli Leijen and Professor Margus Pedaste from Tartu University and Professor Kairit Tammets from Tallinn University in a discussion about the keys E-Stonia holds to unlocking a new era in education.

Topics range far and wide but boil down to the simple guidelines that technology should not crowd out the teacher but amplify the teacher's role. In order for that to happen teachers need to feel empowered and have a sense of agency in carving the path for each individual class as well as for carrying their discipline within the educational system as a whole in order to stay engaged and committed.

One way to make sure all of this has the potential to happen is getting to the bottom of what learners are actually comfortable with and what they lack. And for that, there is a new one-stop tool.

Listen to the podcast here.

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events in the world, taking place every five years and lasting six months. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

ERR News did not participate in the creation of this podcast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Ministers: Cooperation in Okas 2021 border work has been good

16:33

Tõnis Saarts: How the national conservatives became liberal democrats

16:09

Estonian MP: Ukraine is an obsession for Russia

15:41

Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

15:12

COVID-19 medicines not likely to arrive to Estonia before year's end

14:45

Fixing schoolhouses' ventilation systems delayed

14:29

Border guard head: We need faster way to send people back across the border

14:18

Between bad, worse and worst: Europe faces tough tests this winter

13:59

Daily: Opaque transaction reason for education ministry official's release

13:23

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

13:09

Luik: Ukrainian army and western unity could prevent Russian attack

12:56

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

12:25

Vseviov: Lukashenko wants to create confusion, divide and gain legitimacy

12:03

Minister to oversee shoreline protection zone bill he signed while MP

11:39

Andres Laisk returned as Saue mayor

11:06

No ministry proceedings against schools which used remote learning

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

10:31

Professor: Remote learning has slowed down students' grasp of information

10:22

Romek Kosenkranius returned as Pärnu mayor Updated

09:36

Education ministry: Some students are selling rapid tests

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

09:18

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

22.11

Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

22.11

Weather service issues icy road warning across Estonia

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

22.11

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

22.11

Bill banning tattoos for minors reaches Riigikogu

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: