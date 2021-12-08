Gallery: Tallinn Design House opens exhibition at EXPO Dubai

On Tuesday, Tallinn Design House opened an exhibition introducing Estonian design and nature at the Estonian pavilion at the EXPO Dubai 2020.

The exhibition is called "Kummardus" ("Bow") and consists of a story of Estonian design told in photo and video, where the creations of some 50 authors meet aside Estonian nature and traditions.

"Bow" flows through the Estonian seasons and introduces the viewer to different locations through their nature, cultural identity and traditions. The designers' works have been placed in notable locations in Estonia, such as coastal meadows, marshes, swamps, domed landscapes and banks. The project passes through 26 different and special locations around Estonia.

Some 150 photographs and six videos were created during the two-year project.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

