Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Feature
Feature

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Episode One covers the "Curious Case of Gentrification", looking at how unlike in many Western countries which see gentrification as a double-edged sword, in Estonia it's not a very contested issue.

 Click on the link above to listen.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

latest news

15:36

Eero Epner: I, Claudius

15:09

Kallas: Estonia should be at core of EU common decision making

14:41

Over 121,000 people want to exit pension scheme second pillar

14:09

Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification'

13:36

Government extends alcohol sales ban until end of April

13:14

First for Estonian art as UK's Tate collection acquires Anu Põder work

12:42

'Highway art' installation takes the mall to the forest

12:16

AK: No giving blood within a month of getting AstraZeneca vaccine

11:46

AK: Statistics show coronavirus may be third-highest cause of death

11:36

Gallery: Riigikogu members elect new speaker and chairmen

11:23

Old-age pensions to rise 1.6 percent through indexation

11:02

Health Board: 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

10:24

Gallery: French Leclerc tanks, other military equipment arrives in Paldiski

10:11

Tallinn Children's Hospital preparing to treat covid patients

09:46

Government approves €641-million coronavirus supplementary budget

09:21

300 medical students offered chance to work on corona wards

08:54

Patient portal to alert risk groups of upcoming vaccination

08:26

LRT: Chemical weapons in the Baltic Sea an urgent threat, MEPs warn

08:04

Mass vaccinations to take place in Maardu, Loksa and Lasnamäe

17.03

Long-running child psychiatry battle ends with bill passing Riigikogu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: