Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification'

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Episode One covers the "Curious Case of Gentrification", looking at how unlike in many Western countries which see gentrification as a double-edged sword, in Estonia it's not a very contested issue.

Click on the link above to listen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!