Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

The Integration Foundation and others provided Estonian language lessons on the Tallinn-Narva Train.
The Integration Foundation and others provided Estonian language lessons on the Tallinn-Narva Train. Source: Integration Foundation.
The first language train departed from Balti jaam (Baltic Station) in Tallinn on Tuesday as part of Estonian Language week.

There will be four language trains this week, two on Tuesday and another two on Thursday. They leave from Tallinn and 11.41 a.m. and return from Narva at 2.22 p.m.

Language training takes place in a special section of the carriage where Estonian teachers from the Integration Foundation play games and help people with excises. There is also the possibility to send a language train postcard or listen to podcasts. 

Head of the Language Department of the Ministry of Education and Research, Piret Kärtner, that when it comes to language learning it is important to find the right way to learn.

 

"Whether it's a fun chat, an exciting game, through headphones or talk show, an e-course, or a classroom lesson, the main thing is to learn. Language train travelers will certainly get some good ideas on how to spend time learning the language while on the road," she said.

Director of the Estonian Language House, Margarita Källo, said "We are pleased that the first Estonian language train passengers are currently on their way to Narva and are diligently learning and practicing Estonian under the guidance of our teachers. We hope that with the language train will give people inspiration to continue learning because language can be learned everywhere."

The Estonian language train is backed by the Ministry of Education and Research, the Integration Foundation, and Elron.

Editor: Helen Wright

narvaelronintegration foundationlanguage trainestonian language week


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

